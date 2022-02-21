Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan appreciates tweet for Prabhas home cooked food Prabhas upcoming films details.

13 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Amitabh Bachchan appreciates tweet for Prabhas home cooked food Prabhas upcoming films details.
Written by admin
Amitabh Bachchan appreciates tweet for Prabhas home cooked food Prabhas upcoming films details.

Amitabh Bachchan appreciates tweet for Prabhas home cooked food Prabhas upcoming films details.

breadcrumb

News

oi-Prachi Dixit

,

Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan is currently shooting for the project with superstar Prabhas. Which is a science fiction film. This is the first time that Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan are seen together in a big project. In such a situation, Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan are sharing many memorable posts with fans through social media about working with each other as well as special moments in between shooting.

Amitabh Bachchan told through social media that Prabhas had brought home food for him on the sets of the film. It was so much food that Amitabh kept watching. Seeing the generosity of Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan has made a post on his Twitter account in praise of Prabhas, which has come into the limelight.

Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas

Amitabh Bachchan wrote while tweeting that Bahubali Prabhas .. your generosity is beyond measure. You bring me the most delicious home cooked food. They also bring food in such quantity that they can feed the whole army. And those special cookies are beyond fabulous and beyond digesting your complements.

Amitabh wrote a matter of pride

Amitabh wrote a matter of pride

With this, Amitabh has shared a laughing emoji. Even before this, while sharing his shooting experience with Prabhas, Amitabh wrote that the first day. First shot. It is a pride to be with Baahubali Prabhas for the first time. His talent. their ease. Got to learn a lot from him.

Amitabh and Prabhas together at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad

Amitabh and Prabhas together at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad

READ Also  The real reason The Notebook is leaving Netflix

Significantly, this film is considered to be the biggest and biggest film of Bollywood. National Award winning filmmaker Nag Ashwin is directing it. These days it is being shot in Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad. Remind that Prabhas already has a list of many long films in the coming days.

prabhas upcoming high budget film

prabhas upcoming high budget film

Prabhas will be seen in the role of a Violent Man in Prashanth Neel’s film Salar. The budget of this film is said to be close to 300 crores. This is an action thriller film. Prabhas’s romantic style will be seen in Radhe Shyam. The budget of this film is also close to 250 crores. This is a romantic film. Which is set in the 1970s.

Amitabh Bachchan upcoming movies details

Amitabh Bachchan upcoming movies details

Prabhas will be seen in the role of Lord Ram in director Raut’s 400 crore budget Adi Purush. Prabhas will be seen opposite Deepika Padukone in Prabhas 21. It is considered to be a high budget film of Bahubali level. Amitabh Bachchan’s upcoming films include Runway 34 with Ajay Devgn and Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

  • 5 1645247452

    Amitabh Bachchan did such a tweet for Prabhas, the ‘Bahubali’ actor gave the answer immediately!

  • amitabhbody4 1645077662

    Mumbai Police suspended Amitabh Bachchan’s bodyguard, earned crores, traveled abroad 4 times!

  • celebs reaches lata mangeshkar house 1644138787

    All the celebs including Amitabh Bachchan, Sachin Tendulkar, Shraddha Kapoor reached Lata Mangeshkar’s house for their last visit – PICS

  • amitabh2 1643964761

    Amitabh Bachchan sold his mother’s house for 23 crores, Bachchan family owns so many crores!

  • jhund 1643779951

    Jhund release date out, Amitabh Bachchan explodes with a powerful poster!

  • abfighttiger1 1642827528

    45 Year Old Dangerous Photo Of Amitabh Bachchan – Fight With Real Tiger – Waiting For Abhishek’s Birth

  • amit11 1633762062 1641374128

    Corona reached Amitabh Bachchan’s house, corona test of 31 staff, this member became corona positive!

  • ajay devgn boman irani 1639801150

    Ajay Devgan wraps up the shooting of the film ‘Runway 34’, announced with a funny video, came with the whole team

  • brahmastra 1639468487

    Brahmastra- Amitabh Bachchan showed a glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor, the first poster will be released tomorrow!

  • big b shweta navya 1200 1638190698

    Amitabh Bachchan wept in front of daughter and granddaughter on completion of 1000 episodes of KBC, watch VIDEO

  • runway 34 first look 1638175927

    Ajay Devgn’s 2022 Eid release film ‘Runway 34’, Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul’s first look posters also out

  • amitabh bachchan 1589823436 1595510652 1637582658

    Amitabh Bachchan sent legal notice to this pan masala brand, gave such a warning!

english summary

Amitabh Bachchan appreciation tweet for Prabhas home cooked food and also read Prabhas upcoming films details

Story first published: Monday, February 21, 2022, 14:41 [IST]


#Amitabh #Bachchan #appreciates #tweet #Prabhas #home #cooked #food #Prabhas #upcoming #films #details

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Navjot Singh Sidhu Calls Imran Khan Big Brother BJP Sambit Patra Amish Devgan Ashoke Pandit Angry On Him

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment