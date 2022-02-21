Amitabh Bachchan appreciates tweet for Prabhas home cooked food Prabhas upcoming films details.

Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan is currently shooting for the project with superstar Prabhas. Which is a science fiction film. This is the first time that Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan are seen together in a big project. In such a situation, Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan are sharing many memorable posts with fans through social media about working with each other as well as special moments in between shooting.

Amitabh Bachchan told through social media that Prabhas had brought home food for him on the sets of the film. It was so much food that Amitabh kept watching. Seeing the generosity of Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan has made a post on his Twitter account in praise of Prabhas, which has come into the limelight.

Amitabh Bachchan wrote while tweeting that Bahubali Prabhas .. your generosity is beyond measure. You bring me the most delicious home cooked food. They also bring food in such quantity that they can feed the whole army. And those special cookies are beyond fabulous and beyond digesting your complements.

Amitabh wrote a matter of pride With this, Amitabh has shared a laughing emoji. Even before this, while sharing his shooting experience with Prabhas, Amitabh wrote that the first day. First shot. It is a pride to be with Baahubali Prabhas for the first time. His talent. their ease. Got to learn a lot from him. Amitabh and Prabhas together at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad READ Also The real reason The Notebook is leaving Netflix Significantly, this film is considered to be the biggest and biggest film of Bollywood. National Award winning filmmaker Nag Ashwin is directing it. These days it is being shot in Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad. Remind that Prabhas already has a list of many long films in the coming days. prabhas upcoming high budget film Prabhas will be seen in the role of a Violent Man in Prashanth Neel’s film Salar. The budget of this film is said to be close to 300 crores. This is an action thriller film. Prabhas’s romantic style will be seen in Radhe Shyam. The budget of this film is also close to 250 crores. This is a romantic film. Which is set in the 1970s. Amitabh Bachchan upcoming movies details Prabhas will be seen in the role of Lord Ram in director Raut’s 400 crore budget Adi Purush. Prabhas will be seen opposite Deepika Padukone in Prabhas 21. It is considered to be a high budget film of Bahubali level. Amitabh Bachchan’s upcoming films include Runway 34 with Ajay Devgn and Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

T 4198 – ‘Bahubali’ Prabhas .. your generosity is beyond measure .. you bring me home cooked food, beyond delicious .. you send me quantity beyond measure .. could have fed an Army ..

the special cookies .. beyond scrumptious ..

And your compliments beyond digestible — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan)



February 20, 2022

Monday, February 21, 2022, 14:41 [IST]