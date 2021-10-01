Amitabh Bachchan asks Pankaj Tripathi and Prateek Gandhi to translate famous lines in Bihari and Gujarati

Pankaj Tripathi and Prateek Gandhi will be seen in the upcoming Friday episode of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’. Both the actors will share some fun moments with host Amitabh Bachchan.

In the new promo of the episode, Amitabh says that he will recite the famous line from his wall film, ‘Aaj Khush To Bahute Hoge Tum’ and translate Pankaj and Pratik into their respective regional languages ​​namely Bihari and Gujarati.



What did Big B say?

Big B says, ‘We do this bro, we talk about one of our films and we want the dialogue that you (Pankaj) should speak in Bihari and you (Pratik) should speak in Gujarati. I will give you a line from my film and you translate it into Bihari and Gujarati.



Then Amitabh stopped

After this, Amitabh says in dialogue, ‘You will be very happy today. Look, no one has climbed the steps of your temple till today … Then Pankaj repeats the same line in Bihari and Pratik repeats it in Gujarati. However, Amitabh soon stops them and says, ‘Wait, wait, it’s not over yet’. Both the actors laughed at this.