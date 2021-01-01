Amitabh Bachchan beaten with a stick: Kaun Banega Crorepati 13
Amitabh Bachchan said that he loved to play billiards as a child, but only children in class X and above were allowed to play billiards. That’s why Amitabh used to get up every night with his 4 friends and go quietly and play in the billiards room. Once his teacher grabbed him by the arm and beat him with a stick.
Amitabh Bachchan said that he was hit with 4 sticks at the same time. He said he had to say thank you sir instead of shouting during the beating. Amitabh laughed while telling this story. He went on to say that the beating had embarrassed him several times while bathing.
Read: When Amitabh was ‘hit’, Ranveer said to Deepika – I will let you sit on your lap and eat omelette
Amitabh Bachchan said he learned in the children’s school and there used to be a big bathroom, which had 30-40 showers. All the children used to go there to bathe together. The man who was beaten with a stick had black marks on his back. Then everyone knew he had been beaten. However, Big Bean went on to say that sticking has now stopped and is completely banned.
#Amitabh #Bachchan #beaten #stick #Kaun #Banega #Crorepati
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.