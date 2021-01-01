Amitabh Bachchan beaten with a stick: Kaun Banega Crorepati 13

In the latest episode of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’, Amitabh Bachchan told the story of his beating during school days, which made everyone laugh and wonder. No one could believe that Amitabh Bachchan was so naughty during his school days and that he was killed.

In the episode of ‘KBC 13’ which aired on September 7, rollover contestant Tushar Bhardwaj was sitting on the hot seat, telling stories and love stories from his school days. Meanwhile, Amitabh also shared a story of his school and hostel days.



Amitabh Bachchan said that he loved to play billiards as a child, but only children in class X and above were allowed to play billiards. That’s why Amitabh used to get up every night with his 4 friends and go quietly and play in the billiards room. Once his teacher grabbed him by the arm and beat him with a stick.



Amitabh Bachchan said that he was hit with 4 sticks at the same time. He said he had to say thank you sir instead of shouting during the beating. Amitabh laughed while telling this story. He went on to say that the beating had embarrassed him several times while bathing.

Amitabh Bachchan said he learned in the children’s school and there used to be a big bathroom, which had 30-40 showers. All the children used to go there to bathe together. The man who was beaten with a stick had black marks on his back. Then everyone knew he had been beaten. However, Big Bean went on to say that sticking has now stopped and is completely banned.