Amitabh Bachchan borrowed money from the staff for food in bad times, Abhishek had to leave college

In a recent interview, Abhishek Bachchan recalled the 90s when his father Amitabh Bachchan’s company had sunk and there was a food crisis with the family.

Actor Abhishek Bachchan is in discussion about his next film ‘Bob Biswas’. Abhishek Bachchan and Chitrangada Singh starrer ‘Bob Biswas’ has been in the news for a long time. Abhishek is busy promoting the film. Recently, during a podcast, Abhishek Bachchan had opened up about family problems. Abhishek had told that there was a time when his family faced a lot of financial problems.

Abhishek told that the business venture started by his father had fallen apart and the family faced a lot of troubles in the 90s. After this, Amitabh had come into debt of crores of rupees and after this Abhishek decided to leave the college. After this, he left America midway and came back to India. On Ranveer’s show, Abhishek had told that his family was going through a lot of financial troubles and as a son he felt the need to stand by his father.

Abhishek had said, ‘I feel every time in difficult times that we all should be together. I couldn’t sit in Boston at all, that too when my father didn’t even know how he was going to eat dinner. What a bad time it was, everyone knows it. There was a time when my father had borrowed money from the staff for food. I wanted to be with him at all costs during this difficult time.

Abhishek further told that he had called Amitabh and told that he wanted to leave college and come back home. My father is very emotional. We had already discussed what kind of actor I want to be. This was the reason why my father had called me back. My father had advised me to emphasize the language.

Let us tell you, Amitabh Bachchan’s ABCL Corporation was sunk in the 90s. During this, the producers also stopped giving him work. After this he got a role in ‘Mohabbatein’ and he also started work in ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’.