Amitabh Bachchan Brother Ajitabh Bachchan Relation With Each Other Mother Teji Bachchan Interview BBC Podcast

18 May 1947. The second son was born to famous poet and writer Harivansh Rai Bachchan and his wife Teji Bachchan. After much deliberation, the child was named ‘Ajitabh’. It was similar to the name of elder brother Amitabh, who was five years older than him. Like Amitabh, Ajitabh also studied at Sherwood College in Nainital. However, like his elder brother, he was not inclined towards acting at all.

Stay away from limelight: After completing his studies, Ajitabh decided to go to London. Worked there for many years and also made his mark in the field of business, but stayed away from limelight. After the death of mother Teji Bachchan in the year 2007, Ajitabh Bachchan decided to return to India. Not only does Ajitabh have his own business, his wife Romila Bachchan is also an entrepreneur. Ajitabh is not behind his elder brother in terms of earnings.

According to media reports, Amitabh Bachchan played an important role in getting Ajitabh Bachchan and Romila married. Ajitabh and Romila have four children.

Daughter wanted to try luck in Bollywood: Ajitabh’s daughter Naina is married to actor Kunal Kapoor. Actually, when Naina was struggling to make a career in Bollywood, during that time she met actor Kunal Kapoor. Their friendship turned into love. After dating each other for a long time, Naina and Kunal got married in the presence of the family. During this, Big B was also seen with the family.

Along with uncle Amitabh, Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai also reached Kunal and Naina’s wedding. Even though Amitabh Bachchan and Ajitabh Bachchan are not seen together in parties, but both were seen together in many difficult times.

‘I am proud of both my sons’: Amitabh Bachchan Talking to BBC, mother of Teji Bachchan expressed happiness over the success of the sons. Teji Bachchan had said that I am happy that earlier people knew me by the name of my husband, but now I know by the names of my sons Amitabh Bachchan and Ajitabh.





