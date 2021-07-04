Amitabh Bachchan Bungalow Wall Will Be Demolished By BMC | The wall of Amitabh Bachchan’s bungalow will be demolished, notice sent by BMC

New Delhi: Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s bungalow ‘Pratiksha’ is known for its beauty. People come from far and wide to see this bungalow and get a glimpse of Amitabh from the bungalow, but now the wall of this bungalow of the superhero is going to be broken and this wall will be broken by the Metropolitan Municipality.

Big B’s bungalow wall will be broken

A bad news is coming out about the bungalow of Big B i.e. Amitabh Bachchan. Actually, these days the Mumbai Municipal Corporation is preparing to break the wall of Amitabh’s bungalow located in Juhu area.

Notice was sent to Amitabh in 2017

Amitabh Bachchan was sent a notice by BMC in 2017, but the megastar did not respond to it. In such a situation, now the survey officers of the Mumbai Suburban Collectorate have been given marked instructions to demolish the bungalow. It is being said that the wall of Amitabh Bachchan’s house is being demolished to widen Sant Dnyaneshwar Marg.

BMC wants to widen the road

It is worth noting that there are 3 more bungalows of Amitabh Bachchan in this area. At the same time, the width of Sant Dnyaneshwar Marg is only 45 feet, but BMC wants to widen it to 60 feet. So that the jam which takes place on this road is avoided. Now Amitabh Bachchan and businessman Satyamurthy’s Bengali is coming in the middle of this work.

Also read- Kiara’s yellow bikini raises the temperature of Sunday, take care of your heart before seeing the photo

Click here for the latest and interesting news of entertainment Entertainment Facebook Page of gadget clock like to