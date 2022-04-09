Amitabh Bachchan calls out Ajay Devgn for breaking rules in hilarious Twitter exchange

The Shahenshah of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan often shares his thoughts on Twitter. A few days ago, when people were trolling because of the promotion of Abhishek Bachchan’s film, Big B responded in his own style. Now Amitabh has shared the picture of actor Ajay Devgan and said that you have been caught red handed, what will you answer now?

In fact, Amitabh Bachchan shared a picture of Ajay Devgn’s debut film Phool Aur Kaante on Twitter on Saturday. Sharing the photo of Ajay entering on two bikes, Big B wrote with the caption, “Sirji his record is to break the law! Ajay Devgan has been found guilty red handed, what will you answer now?

On this, Ajay Devgan has also responded in a funny way to Amitabh Bachchan. Ajay Devgn shared a picture of Big B riding Big B’s bike in the film Sholay, with Dharmendra sitting on top of his shoulders. He captioned it, “Sir Yeh Aap Kehte Hai…”. Here Ajay Devgan wants to share the picture and say that not only I break the law but you also break it and you are our senior in breaking the law too.

Let us inform that Ajay Devgan and Amitabh Bachchan are working in the movie Runway 34. The film is based on the incident of a plane crash. The film also stars Boman Irani, Rakul Preet Singh, Angira Dhar and Akanksha Singh. YouTuber Carry Minati is also going to appear in this film, the film is set to release in theaters on April 29.

Sir you were saying… ? https://t.co/mfqLQRVsUJ pic.twitter.com/K8mOjVPW6e — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 9, 2022

Talking about working with Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn told PTI, “In this film, for the role of Mr. Bachchan, if he had not agreed, I don’t even know that I (any other actor) Will I be able to cast or not? I didn’t think I would be able to make a film.”

A user named Jai Singh wrote that ‘Ajay bhai, you have pierced the plate of Bachchan sir ji.’ A user named Shumail wrote that ‘Nahle par dahl maar diya ji’. A user named Rajesh wrote that ‘You have shut the mouth of Bachchan sahib with your answer’. A user named Latif Yusuf wrote that ‘I did a day at Kulfi’s shop to see flowers and thorns.’