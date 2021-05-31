Amitabh Bachchan Celebrates 52 Years In Bollywood With a Collage of His Character Looks From 56 Movies





Mumbai: Celebrity Amitabh Bachchan has accomplished 52 years in Bollywood. In these 52 years, he received a million hearts and left his iconic mark in whichever character he performed. On this special occasion, Huge B took to social media sharing a collage of his character appears from 56 motion pictures. Additionally Learn – Amitabh Bachchan Buys Whopping Rs 31 Crore Lavish Duplex Condominium in Mumbai, Deets Inside

Amitabh Bachchan took to social media sharing his ‘prolonged household’ and shared a collage of the long-lasting characters he performed in these 52 years. It featured his characters, proper from his debut movie Saat Hindustani (1969) to Gulabo Sitabo (2020). Different characters that the collage included embrace Deewaar, Zanjeer, Abhimaan, Coolie, Khuda Gawah, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Sooryavansham, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Mohabbatein, Baghban, Paa, and Sarkar. Sharing the collage, Amitabh wrote, ”52 years .. !!! Goodness .. thanks Ef Moses for this compilation .. nonetheless questioning the way it all glided by.” Additionally Learn – Cyclone Tauktae Hits Amitabh Bachchan’s Workplace ‘Janak’ in Mumbai: Employees Labored Collectively in Emergency

A number of celebrities took to the remark part congratulating the legendary actor. Whereas Shilpa Shetty Kundra wrote, ”Congratulations dearest @amitabhbachchan JI, Aap jaisa koi nahi.. aur na hoga,” her sister Shamita Shetty additionally dropped crimson coronary heart emojis.

Amitabh Bachchan’s contribution to Indian cinema is past comparability. He was additionally honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2019 and with the Padma Vibhushan award in 2015. His motion pictures together with Sholay, Sooryavansham, and Baghban amongst others are everybody’s favorite.

On the work entrance, Amitabh Bachchan was final seen in Gulabo Sitabo together with Ayushmann Khurrana. He will likely be subsequent seen in Chehre together with Emraan Hashmi and Rhea Chakraborthy. Amitabh additionally has Brahmastra in his kitty.