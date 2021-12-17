Amitabh Bachchan Could Not Control His Laugh As Harbhajan Singh Revealed About Sachin Tendulkar Habit In KBC 13 Video Viral

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ is making a lot of noise on TV these days. Every ‘Fantastic Friday’ in the show is decorated with a gathering of stars, which includes the world of Bollywood as well as cricket and other fields. Indian cricketers Harbhajan Singh aka Bhajji and Irfan Pathan will be seen in ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ next week. Some videos related to him are also becoming fiercely viral on social media, in which he was seen sharing funny anecdotes related to cricket with Big B.

Amitabh Bachchan also asked some funny questions on the show to Harbhajan Singh and Irfan Pathan. Big B asked Bhajji what he was most afraid of. Responding to him, the cricketer named Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar. Not only this, Bhajji narrated such an anecdote related to Sachin Tendulkar, hearing which Amitabh Bachchan also burst into laughter.

Talking about Sachin Tendulkar, Harbhajan Singh said, “One day I was bowling to him in the nets. It was 1998 and that was my first match. When I threw the ball at him, he shook his head. I looked, but I didn’t say anything. I bowled him again, he shot and shook his head again.”

Harbhajan Singh further said about the anecdote related to the Master Blaster, “So this time I reached out to him. I asked him that you called Paji, then he said that no, I did not call. Let’s go bowling. I thought they were doing me like this intentionally. I bowled a ball again, he nodded again and I reached him again. He asked me, ‘Are you okay?

Harbhajan Singh further said about this, “Since then I stayed behind. But later I came to know that it was his habit and he shakes his head and fixes his helmet.” Amitabh Bachchan could not stop laughing after listening to Harbhajan Singh. Bhajji’s tales did not stop here. He further told that the English of his group was such that once he was asked in the form, ‘What is your mother tongue (mother tongue)?’ On this a boy from his group wrote ‘Pink.’