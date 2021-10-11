Amitabh Bachchan cuts cake with Anand Pandit: Amitabh Bachchan’s 79th birthday: Amitabh Bachchan is celebrating his 79th birthday on October 11 (Monday).

Bollywood industry megastar Amitabh Bachchan is celebrating his 79th birthday (Amitabh Bachchan’s 79th birthday) on October 11 (Monday). Amitabh Bachchan’s birthday is no less than a celebration for his fans. On this special day, fans wished their favorite actor a happy birthday on social media platforms from outside their home. Amitabh Bachchan loves to spend time away from the public with his family for his birthday. In addition, it avoids cutting the cake and any kind of fuss. However, this time Amitabh Bachchan broke the tradition and cut the cake (Amitabh Bachchan cuts birthday cake).

This time Amitabh Bachchan has broken the old tradition on his th th birthday. In fact, Amitabh Bachchan started the day with his friend and producer Anand Pandit. He also cut a cake specially brought for him by Amitabh Bachchan. Anand Pandit has recently made a film ‘Chehre’ with Amitabh Bachchan. Faces directed by Rumi Jaffrey also starred Imran Hashmi, Riya Chakraborty, Annu Kapoor, Crystal D’Souza.



Anand Pandit said, “It is difficult to present Amit ji with something that does justice to his height but he is very happy with the success of the faces and I am also happy. The film has received fans from all over the world, which is for his birthday, it is just a cool and in a way a perfect gift for him.

Anand Pandit was also surprised when Amitabh Bachchan agreed to cut the cake on the occasion of his birthday. Anand Pandit said, ‘Usually he likes to light a lamp on this special day but this time he cut the cake keeping in mind the curiosity of the team. What kind of man is he, I think he didn’t want to disappoint them. He felt the team wanted to thank him for being their face and part of our lives.