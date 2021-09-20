Amitabh Bachchan dances for Jumma Chumma De De: Amitabh Bachchan dances for Jumma Chumma De De
These actors were seen in the film
We will tell you, ‘Hum’ was released in 1991. Directed by Mukul Anand, the film also stars Rajinikanth and Govinda. Both the actors were in the role of Amitabh’s younger brothers. At the same time Anupam Kher and Danny were in the role of villains. The hit song ‘Jumma Chumma’ was sung by Sudesh Bhosale.
Big B will be seen in these movies
Speaking of work front, apart from ‘KBC 13’, Amitabh will be seen in several films in the near future. This includes films like ‘Brahmastra’, ‘Zhund’, ‘Goodbye’, ‘May Day’. Fans are eagerly awaiting them.
