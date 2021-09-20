Amitabh Bachchan dances for Jumma Chumma De De: Amitabh Bachchan dances for Jumma Chumma De De

Amitabh Bachchan went into nostalgia while dancing to the famous song ‘Jumma Chumma’ from the movie ‘Hum’ on the set of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’. The actor has shared a collage of pictures on Instagram in which he is seen performing on the hook step of the song.

While sharing the photo, Amitabh wrote, ‘Yeeaaah !! Jumma Chumma on the set of KBC. He then created a laughing emoji. All his fans and celebs commented on it. Cheering for her, Ranveer Singh wrote, ‘Oh tiger, my dear!’ At the same time Sunil Shetty created a heart emoji on the post.





These actors were seen in the film

We will tell you, ‘Hum’ was released in 1991. Directed by Mukul Anand, the film also stars Rajinikanth and Govinda. Both the actors were in the role of Amitabh’s younger brothers. At the same time Anupam Kher and Danny were in the role of villains. The hit song ‘Jumma Chumma’ was sung by Sudesh Bhosale.



Big B will be seen in these movies

Speaking of work front, apart from ‘KBC 13’, Amitabh will be seen in several films in the near future. This includes films like ‘Brahmastra’, ‘Zhund’, ‘Goodbye’, ‘May Day’. Fans are eagerly awaiting them.