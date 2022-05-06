Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan deletes Kangana ranaut Dhakad song teaser here read in details. Amitabh Bachchan deletes Dhakad teaser read details here

13 hours ago
Add Comment
by admin
Amitabh Bachchan deletes Kangana ranaut Dhakad song teaser here read in details. Amitabh Bachchan deletes Dhakad teaser read details here
Written by admin
Amitabh Bachchan deletes Kangana ranaut Dhakad song teaser here read in details. Amitabh Bachchan deletes Dhakad teaser read details here

Amitabh Bachchan deletes Kangana ranaut Dhakad song teaser here read in details. Amitabh Bachchan deletes Dhakad teaser read details here

Amitabh Bachchan deleted post

Amitabh Bachchan deleted post

Kangana shared the teaser of Shes on Fire and has also used many hashtags including those of Kangana Ranaut, Arjun Rampal and Dhaakad. After this move of Amitabh Bachchan, it is being discussed that he should keep distance from Kangana Ranaut.

Kangana Ranaut's film to release on 20 May 2022

Kangana Ranaut’s film to release on 20 May 2022

Amitabh Bachchan has done this to keep. At present, no definite information has been revealed in this regard. Let us tell you that Kangana Ranaut’s film will be released on 20 May 2022. Let us tell you that Amitabh Bachchan, happy with Kangana’s acting in Queen, sent a letter to her.

Amitabh and Kangana's relationship

Amitabh and Kangana’s relationship

After this, Amitabh also sent flowers and letters, impressed by Kangana Ranaut’s Tanu Weds Manu Returns. Kangana Ranaut herself had revealed that Amitabh has written a letter to her in Hindi.

#Amitabh #Bachchan #deletes #Kangana #ranaut #Dhakad #song #teaser #read #details #Amitabh #Bachchan #deletes #Dhakad #teaser #read #details

READ Also  Pawan Kalyan Starrer To Release on Amazon Prime Video on THIS Date

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment