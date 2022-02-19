Amitabh Bachchan did such tweet for Prabhas, ‘Baahubali’ actor gave the answer immediately! Amitabh Bachchan did such a tweet for Prabhas, the ‘Bahubali’ actor gave the answer immediately!

Explosion after tweet

There was a blast after this tweet of Amitabh Bachchan. After this Prabhas has responded without any delay and Big B was surprised by this, as he also shared an old picture of the star and wrote,

Prabhas replied

“It’s like a dream come true for me. Completed the first shot of #ProjectK today with the great amitabhbachchan sir!

played a full role

There has been a discussion about this film for a long time and this project is going to be very spectacular. This is Amitabh Bachchan’s first Telugu film in which he played a full-fledged role.

E R Narasimha Reddy

She had earlier made her debut by playing a cameo in Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara, Tamannaah Bhatia starrer Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. On the workfront, Prabhas will be seen in Radha Krishna Kumar’s Radhe Shyam opposite Pooja Hegde.

busy with herd

Apart from this, if we talk about Amitabh Bachchan, he is busy with his film Jhund. The great teaser of this film has been released which was liked.