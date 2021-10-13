Amitabh Bachchan Epic Reaction To Ramesh Sippy As He Reveals Why He Chosed Big B For Sholay In KBC 13

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan is making a lot of noise these days with the 13th season of his reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’. This week’s ‘Shaandaar Friday’ actress Hema Malini and ‘Sholay’ producer Ramesh Sippy will be seen as contestants on Amitabh Bachchan’s show. He will not only answer Amitabh Bachchan’s questions but will also share some memories related to ‘Sholay’ with him. A video of him related to ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ is also becoming very viral, in which Ramesh Sippy was seen expressing the reason for casting Amitabh Bachchan in the film.

Actually, Amitabh Bachchan asked filmmaker Ramesh Sippy how did you think for Jai and Veeru. On this, Ramesh Sippy gave the reason to the actor and said, “You did a great job in ‘Anand’. You did a light role in ‘Bombay to Goa’, so seeing this, it felt like an actor who can do everything.”

Amitabh Bachchan became happy after hearing Ramesh Sippy’s words. He asked the filmmaker, “How did you feel about me?” To this Ramesh Sippy answered him yes. Apart from this, Big B also shared an anecdote related to a scene of himself and Jaya Bachchan in ‘Sholay’ on the show.

Amitabh Bachchan told that in a scene where he was playing the mouth organ, Jaya Bachchan was lighting a lamp. Regarding this scene, he further said, “It took almost three years to take this single shot.” Along with the three stars, actor Dharmendra also joined the show through video call and he also told that he had to walk 28 miles to shoot a scene.

Let us tell you that the role of ‘Jai’ in the film ‘Sholay’ was earlier going to go to Shatrughan Sinha. But at the behest of Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra gave this role to Big B only. On the other hand, when Shatrughan Sinha came to know about this, he also asked Dharmendra that why did you do this, paaji?