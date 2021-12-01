Amitabh Bachchan Family in KBC 13: When the housemates Revealed Big Bs Secrets, Jaya Bachchan also supported Shweta and Navya Lying doesn’t look good at all – KBC13: Lying doesn’t look good at all

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: On this wonderful Friday, Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Nanda Bachchan and her daughter i.e. Amitabh’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda will make an appearance on the show.

On this wonderful Friday, Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Nanda Bachchan and her daughter i.e. Amitabh's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda will make an appearance on the show.

During this, megastar Amitabh Bachchan will be seen welcoming his family in full swing on the show. When daughter Shweta Nanda and granddaughter Navya will ask a lot of questions to Big B on the show, Amitabh Bachchan will be seen sighing. Only then will Jaya Bachchan's entry in the show.

During this, megastar Amitabh Bachchan will be seen welcoming his family in full swing on the show. When daughter Shweta Nanda and granddaughter Navya will ask a lot of questions to Big B on the show, Amitabh Bachchan will be seen sighing. Only then will Jaya Bachchan’s entry in the show.

Jaya will not appear in the show, but will join the show on KBC through video conferencing. During this, sour-sweet tussle will also be seen between Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. So both Shweta and Navya will be seen having fun there.

A promo has surfaced from the show in which Jaya Bachchan is seen complaining. Jaya is very upset with a habit of Amitabh Bachchan as Big B does not pick up the phone. In such a situation, Jaya Bachchan will be seen saying on the show- ‘You call them, never pick up the phone’.

Big B answers Jaya’s question in this way- ‘If the internet is messed up, what should we do brother?’ Then Shweta, the daughter sitting on the hot seat, says- ‘will tweet a photo on social media’.

At the same time, granddaughter Navya asks Amitabh Bachchan – ‘When we come from the parlor, you tell the grandmother how good she is looking. Do you lie to us or do we look really good?’

In such a situation, Big B says – ‘Jaya, how good are you looking.’ That’s when Jaya Bachchan says- ‘It doesn’t feel good to lie.’ Let us tell you, the historic moment of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ is being celebrated. The show KBC is completing its 1000th episode on 3rd December. On this special occasion, the Bachchan family will be seen giving special appearances on the show. During this, Big B will be seen playing KBC game with daughter Shweta Nanda and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda.