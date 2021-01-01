Amitabh Bachchan Farah Khan Deepika Padukone: KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan was lured by Farah Khan, said – take my son – who will become a millionaire 13 Farah Khan offers Amitabh Bachchan one of her children

Farah Khan and Deepika Padukone are the latest guests of Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s game show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’. Part of it will air soon. During the show, Farah and Deepika had a lot of fun and she kept asking extra time from Amitabh Bachchan to play and showed a lot of lure to Big B.

A promo for this episode has just been released. In it, Amitabh Bachchan says that both can play as long as the hooter does not sound. But when the hooter finally rings, Deepika asks Amitabh Bachchan for extra time and says, ‘We are working on a film together’. Farah says she will cast him in her film. Then Amitabh Bachchan says that if he is given more greed, in response Farah says, ‘Sir, what shall we do now? Take one of my children. Amitabh and Deepika laughed at Farah’s comment. Watch the video:



In another KBC promo, Deepika Padukone is seen complaining to Amitabh Bachchan about her husband Ranveer Singh. Deepika said she never cooks at home. He said, ‘Ranveer once promised me that he would make breakfast for me, but he has not done so yet.’ At this, Amitabh immediately calls Ranveer. Then Ranveer says, ‘Sir Amitabh has spoken. Now I will sit on my lap and let you eat the omelette. This episode of KBC will air on Friday, September 10th.