Amitabh bachchan fighting with real tiger khoon pasina Film actor share photo and write birth of abhishek.

I used to be given this jacket for the movie Khoon Sweat

Amitabh Bachchan shared an image from the taking pictures of the movie Khoon Sweat on Instagram a very long time in the past. Additionally informed the anecdote that when this jacket was given to me by the costume division for the movie Khoon Sweat, I had no concept that I must battle with a real tiger.

tiger is so harmful

You can not even think about how harmful and highly effective a tiger is. It is a second in my life that I can always remember. Remind that within the 12 months 1977, Khoon Sweat is included in Amitabh Bachchan’s superhit memorable movies.

Hindi superhit film Khoon Sweat

The movie turned such a success in Hindi that its Telugu model was additionally made underneath the identify Tiger. NT Rama Rao performed the lead position in Tiger. Rajinikanth appeared within the lead position within the Tamil movie titled Siva.

Rekha and Amitabh Bachchan pair in 1977 movie Khoon Sweat

Alongside with this, the pair of Rekha and Amitabh Bachchan within the 1977 movie Khoon Sweat additionally received the hearts of the viewers. The behind-the-scenes story behind the lion fighting scene is that Rekha places a situation in entrance of Amitabh that take the lion out of the cage and then lock it within the cage. Then Amitabh Bachchan fights with a lion.