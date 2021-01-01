Amitabh Bachchan: Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 Amitabh Bachchan shared the first scene of the famous Lalbaug Raja Watch the video

Like every year, this year Ganesh Chaturthi is being celebrated with great enthusiasm all over the country. When the name of Ganeshotsav is mentioned, the idol of ‘Lalbaugcha Raja’ of Mumbai comes first. Due to the Corona period, some important protocols have been set while celebrating Ganesh Utsav. On the one hand, preparations for the reception of ‘King of Lalbaug’ have started in earnest. Meanwhile, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has shared a video showing the first glimpse of the King of the Red Garden. While sharing the video on his Instagram account, Amitabh wrote in the caption, ‘Om Gana Ganapatiye Namah .. Ganapati Bappa Morya .. First Darshan, King of Lalbaug.’



Amitabh’s video is being liked a lot on social media. Fans are also reacting enthusiastically. Loved this video. You can guess from this that the video has got over 9 lakh views so far.

Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated all over the country. But it has a special significance in Mumbai. The streets of Mumbai have been punished. This time as every year, the statue of the King of the Red Garden has been made in a very special way.