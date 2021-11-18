Amitabh Bachchan Got Silent On Rani Mukerji Epic Reply Actor Said No More Question KBC 13 Video Goes Viral

In a reply in the middle of the game on the sets of KBC, Rani Mukerji told Amitabh Bachchan such a thing that he did not dare to ask the question again.

Every Friday in Bollywood’s megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’, a gathering of stars is decorated. Bollywood stars not only play games with Big B on his show but also have a lot of fun jokes. Actors Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh will be on Amitabh Bachchan’s show this wonderful Friday to promote their film ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’. The video of the show related to him is also becoming very viral on social media, in which the actors are seen playing the game with Big B.

This video of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’ has also increased the excitement of the audience. In the video, Amitabh Bachchan was seen doing question and answer with Saif and Rani. But on answering a question, Rani Mukerji gave such an answer to Big B that he was shocked and did not even dare to ask the question again.

In the video of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’, actor Siddhant Chaturvedi was seen doing a rap dedicated to Big B, in which he recalled the Shahenshah’s dialogue, “Hum kal ke bachcha, kahan hum kar rahe rahein. But he is the father of everyone in the relationship.” Meanwhile, there was also the entry of Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan, who as soon as they arrived, accused their co-stars of locking them both in the room.

During the game on KBC, Amitabh Bachchan asked both of them, “Who gets angry the most?” In response, Rani Mukerji, hiding her face behind the card, said, “There is a black hidden inside every Bengali.” Amitabh Bachchan fell silent on this answer of the actress and said, “No more questions.”

Please tell that Amitabh Bachchan’s wife Jaya Bachchan is also a Bengali. In such a situation, it is believed that the actress remembered her wife by Rani Mukerji’s ‘Bengali’ reply. Apart from this, Kapil Sharma and Sonu Sood came before Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan in the spectacular Friday. When Comedy King arrived late, Amitabh Bachchan had also taunted him.