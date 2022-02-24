Amitabh Bachchan grand daughter Navya Naveli Nanda talks about sexism, women equality at her home. Amitabh Bachchan’s grand daughter Navya Naveli Nanda talks about women’s equality and discrimination at home

Navya said brother can do all this work

Navya shared this anecdote and said that whenever a guest comes to our house, mother only tells me that go, bring this or do this. Navya Naveli Nanda further said that my brother can also do all this work. But no one ever talks to him. Navya further said that in the house where there is a joint family, then the responsibility of the house is given to the women.

Why is it given only to daughter or daughter-in-law

These things have to be taken care of how to run the house. How to serve guest Navya raised the question and said that why is the responsibility of taking care of the house given only to the daughter or daughter-in-law. I have never seen sons shouldering this responsibility in any house.

Navya Naveli Nanda away from the entertainment world

This kind of discrimination makes all of us women realize that it is only our responsibility to take care of the house. Let us tell you that Navya Naveli Nanda is currently very far away from the entertainment world with the film.

Navya Naveli Nanda is dating Siddhant Chaturvedi

She dominates the day due to her fashion and style. Also, these days his affair is being discussed with Siddhant Chaturvedi. Navya Naveli Nanda also runs an NGO, its name is Naveli. Which works for the equality of women.