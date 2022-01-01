Amitabh Bachchan Grand Daughter Navya Naveli Nanda Wants His Back To Work Hoodie Demads In Big B

Bollywood’s well-known actor Amitabh Bachchan has made an amazing id in Hindi cinema along with his movies and his type. Amitabh Bachchan will quickly be seen within the movie ‘Brahmastra’, by which he will probably be seen taking part in the lead function together with Alia Bhatt and actor Ranbir Kapoor. Aside from his profession, Big B could be very energetic on social media and infrequently shares his photos and movies. Lately, he shared a photograph and informed that he has returned to work even through the Corona interval.

Sharing this photograph, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “Okay, again to work. Sporting a masks, sanitized, following social distancing and getting vaccinated. In this image of Amitabh Bachchan, his type is value seeing. In the photograph, Big B was seen sporting a white hoodie and black trousers.

Though social media customers are commenting so much about her type, however her granddaughter Navya Nanda’s eyes fell instantly on her maternal grandfather’s hoodie. Not solely this, whereas commenting on the photograph, she additionally requested for a hoodie from Nana. Commenting on Amitabh Bachchan’s photograph, Navya Nanda wrote, “Can I’ve this hoodie?”

Aside from Navya Nanda, actor Rohit Roy additionally praised Amitabh Bachchan’s hoodie. Commenting on the photograph, she wrote, “The hoodie appears superior. Lots of swag was additionally seen within the photograph. This put up of Amitabh Bachchan has bought greater than 2 lakh 86 thousand likes to this point. Allow us to let you know that even earlier than this Big B had posted a photograph.

Sharing his photograph, Amitabh Bachchan had informed that because of Corona, his work has stopped and he’s resting at house. Posting the photograph, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “Kam vam sab bandh hai. Solely the beard is rising.

Speaking in regards to the profession of Amitabh Bachchan, he was seen in ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’. A number of days in the past the movement poster of his movie ‘Brahmastra’ was launched.