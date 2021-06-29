Amitabh Bachchan had accused Mukesh Khanna of copying him

New Delhi. Actor Mukesh Khanna is known for his superb acting and voice in the industry. Not only this, Mukesh Khanna is also known as India’s first superhero Shaktimaan. Not only this, Mukesh Khanna is also compared to Amitabh Bachchan, the megastar of the century. It is said that Mukesh Khanna copies Amitabh Bachchan. In an interview, Mukesh Khanna also narrated a funny anecdote related to Amitabh Bachchan.

Mukesh Khanna used to copy Amitabh Bachchan

In an interview, Mukesh Khanna had told that he did not do any work with Amitabh Bachchan, but when he met Amitabh Bachchan for the first time, the figure of 36 had started between the two. Mukesh Khanna told that when he met Amitabh ji. At that time he had done only 10-15 films and did at most one or two commercials. In an advertisement, he descends the ladder. Many girls also come around him. In this advertisement, he is wearing a suit-boot.

Mukesh Khanna tells that only then a person came to him and said that when his ad was running. At that time everyone was watching a movie and eating popcorn. That’s when Amitabh Bachchan saw Mukesh Khanna and said that ‘Sala … copies.’

Also read- Amitabh Bachchan was blown away after hearing the news of the fight scene with Tiger, said- ‘I can never forget that moment’

Mukesh Khanna was surprised to hear the man

Mukesh Khanna further explains that of course these things can be heard and heard. It might not be so. Mukesh Khanna tells that he is a little important. They have things to do with self respect. At the same time, Mukesh Khanna told that when he asked that person, are you telling the truth? So he replied that- ‘Yes he is telling the truth.’

Also read- Actor Mukesh Khanna gave a controversial statement for women, said- ‘Working outside women led to the birth of #Metoo’

Mukesh Khanna said on copying Amitabh Bachchan

Mukesh Khanna told that when this thing came out, it was written in the interview that ‘he copies Amitabh Bachchan. At the same time, after this, about 4 of his films flopped badly and his career started coming to an end. After which came the Mahabharata. At the same time, Mukesh Khanna explains that ‘People used to say that he used to imitate Amitabh Bachchan, so his career did not work.

After hearing all these things, Mukesh Khanna clarified that he does not copy-vape anyone. They are who they are. Mukesh Khanna also said that even if Amitabh Bachchan came after him, you would have said that he copies him. This body is his, he has his voice and he does the same on the acting stage.