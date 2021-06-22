Amitabh Bachchan had put a knot in his shirt under compulsion, told the whole story behind it

New Delhi. Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan makes headlines through social media more than his films. He is very active on social media and keeps sharing his pictures and thoughts with the fans every day. Apart from this, Amitabh Bachchan always has funny anecdotes which he shares with his fans. Now recently Amitabh Bachchan has shared a picture of himself from Instagram and has shared an old anecdote related to his film.

ALSO READ: Jackie Shroff went bankrupt after ‘Boom’ flopped

The knot was tied in compulsion

Actually, Amitabh Bachchan has shared a picture of himself from the film Deewar. In this picture, he is seen wearing white pants and blue shirt. His shirt is buttoned open and knotted at both the lower ends. Sharing this picture, Amitabh Bachchan told that the knot in his shirt was forced, which later became a fashion.

Amitabh Bachchan told the story

Amitabh Bachchan wrote in the caption, ‘What were those days guys. And the knotted shirt. There is a story behind it. It was the first day of shooting. The shot was ready. The camera was also ready to roll. Only then came to know that the shirt is so big that it is coming till the knees. The director neither wanted to wait for the shirt to change nor the actor to change. So this is how the shirt was knotted. This post of Big B is now becoming quite viral on social media. So far more than 4 lakh likes have come on this. Also, fans are giving different reactions to his post.

Also read: To become Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor had to smoke 20 cigarettes a day

amitabh bachchan upcoming movies

Let us tell you that this style of tying shirt was very popular in that time. Even today this fashion trend is there. Many outfits of girls come in this style. Talking about Amitabh Bachchan’s work front, some time back he had informed that Deepika Padukone is a part of starrer The Intern. Rishi Kapoor was going to do this role before him. But after his death, Big B was signed in it. Apart from this, Amitabh Bachchan is a part of many films, which include films like Jhund, Goodbye, Chehre, Maede and Brahmastra.

#Amitabh #Bachchan #put #knot #shirt #compulsion #told #story