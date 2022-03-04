Amitabh Bachchan had reduced his fees for the film ‘Jhund’, the producer told the story

The film producer told that the first name that came to his mind for this film was Amitabh Bachchan.

Bollywood’s veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan’s film ‘Jhund’ is going to be released soon. Seeing the trailer of this film, it can be guessed that Amitabh has done a great acting in this film. Not only with his acting, but he also dedicated his life to make this film better in every way. This has been disclosed by the producer of the film himself, Sandeep Singh.

In an interview, Sandeep Singh told that Amitabh also reduced his fees and asked to invest that money in the film. So that the film can be better in every way. Sandeep told that Bhushan Kumar has also invested money in this film.

Amitabh was the first choice of the producer: The film producer said that Amitabh Bachchan was the first name that came to his mind for the role of football coach Vijay Barse in this film. He was sure that only Big B can play this character well. Because the budget of this film was low and Amitabh is a fan of football. As soon as Amitabh read the script, he liked it and said yes to the film.

Problems faced due to low budget: Sandeep told that Amitabh and his staff decided to work on a low budget. But even after this, he had to face many problems related to money while making the film. Director Nagraj had made the set of this film in Pune in the year 2018. But the film could not be made due to paucity of money. After this, the script of the film was narrated to T-Series and they decided to finance the film.

Let us inform that the shooting of this film has been done in Nagpur. In this film, Amitabh is going to be seen recognizing the talent in the children of the slum areas and making them a big player. This film is made on Vijay Barse, a sports teacher from Maharashtra. He worked as a sports professor at Hislop College, Nagpur for a full 36 years. The 18 lakhs he received on his retirement, from which he bought land, nine km from Nagpur, and built a football academy for slum children.