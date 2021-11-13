Amitabh Bachchan had to apologize to ‘Comedy King’ in The Kapil Sharma Show, after many years the secret was revealed in ‘KBC’

Kapil Sharma had told that Amitabh Bachchan, the megastar of the century, was late in reaching his show and due to this he had to apologize to Kapil.

Comedy kings Kapil Sharma and Sonu Sood will arrive in the special episode of ‘Shaandaar Friday’ of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’. Here the hosts of both the shows share some unheard things with Amitabh Bachchan. But Kapil Sharma reaches a little late, on which Amitabh Bachchan also taunts him. But even Kapil Sharma laughs it off. Here Kapil Sharma tells that when Amitabh Bachchan came to his show, he apologized to Comedy King. Along with this, he also told the reason behind it.

Kapil had told, ‘When Bachchan sahib had to come on my show, the people of my team were very late. But I reached the set on time. I was standing ready by putting on a suit and boot, then Bachchan sahib’s entry happened at 9.2 o’clock. While we had decided that we would start shooting for the show at 9 pm. Amit ji came and saw the clock, apologizing to me and said that sorry, I have come 2 minutes late. I also started thinking that being late for 2 minutes is also a late thing?’

On the other hand, Amitabh Bachchan also says, ‘Today once again Kapil Sharma has told how much he cares about time. The shooting of the show was to start at 12 in the morning, but due to these, the shooting of the show is being started at 4.30 pm. After hearing this, everyone present in the show starts laughing.

How did Sonu Sood reduce Kapil Sharma’s weight? Sonu Sood had told that he has a trainer Yogesh and Kapil Sharma was constantly gaining weight, so he put the trainer behind Kapil Sharma. He also took full care of them and very soon their body was getting fit.

Kapil Sharma replies in his witty way, ‘Sonu Sood who had put a trainer behind me, he got clients like Kangana Ranaut in the beat. Now if someone like Kangana will get a client then why would she get me trained. This is the reason why she ran away leaving the dumbbell on my chest. At first I also didn’t want to fit because the ratings of the show were doing well.