Amitabh Bachchan Had To Was Kareena Kapoor Feet On The Set Of Pukar Actor Revealed Reason In Blog

Amitabh Bachchan washed Kareena Kapoor’s feet in front of everyone on the sets of the film ‘Pukar’. He wanted to clear the misunderstanding from the mind of the actress.

Bollywood’s famous actor Amitabh Bachchan has made a tremendous identity in Hindi cinema with his films and his style. Amitabh Bachchan made his debut in Hindi cinema with ‘Saat Hindustani’ and after that he appeared in many hit films. As such, Amitabh Bachchan is called the superhero of the century and he also has crores of fans. But there was a time in the actor’s life when he had to wash Kareena Kapoor’s feet in front of the entire set. Actually, he wanted to clear the misunderstanding from Kareena Kapoor’s mind for himself.

Amitabh Bachchan disclosed this in his blog. Amitabh Bachchan had told that he had washed his feet in front of the entire set and also explained to him that he is not a bad person. The incident happened during the shooting of ‘Pukar’ in 1983. Amitabh Bachchan was working with Kareena Kapoor’s father Randhir Kapoor in this film. There was a scene in the film where Amitabh Bachchan beats up Randhir Kapoor.

Talking about this, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “When we were shooting for ‘Pukar’ in Goa, Kareena was also present there. But she got upset during an action sequence where I was beating her father. In her innocence, she could not stop seeing all this and ran on the sets to save her father.

Talking about this, Amitabh Bachchan had further said, “She was looking at me with her anxious eyes. His feet were soaked in the sand. So I ordered some water and washed their little feet, to make them realize that what they just saw was not real. I also think his views on me changed a bit after the feet were washed.”

Talking about this, Amitabh Bachchan further wrote, “I am not so bad. Kareena still remembers this moment. Let us tell you that during the career, Kareena Kapoor has worked with Amitabh Bachchan in many films, including ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’, ‘Dev’ and ‘Satyagraha’. Apart from this, she also made her debut with Amitabh Bachchan’s son Abhishek Bachchan with the film ‘Refugee’.