Amitabh Bachchan Harshvardhan Navathe KBC: When KBC first millionaire Harshvardhan Navathe was attacked with a blade
Harshvardhan won one crore
Harshvardhan, the first contestant to win Rs 1 crore in KBC, had said that he became popular overnight after becoming a millionaire. The show had a huge craze at the time and they won a huge amount. He was part of several interviews and was surrounded by crowds. According to Harshvardhan, there was a huge crowd at one of the events and his friends had to stand like bodyguards.
The man struck with a blade
Harshvardhan further said, ‘There was such a big crowd that I got stuck in it and my friends could not meet me. I was looking for them. Everyone wanted to shake my hand and move their hand. I was shaking hands with many people. This time I noticed that my hand was sticky, my hand was bleeding. I was scared because someone had scratched my palm with a blade. Bleeding from the cut of the blade continues but the feeling comes after a while. Such incidents have happened in my case but most of the positive things have happened and people have got a lot of love.
When Harshvardhan met Balasaheb Thackeray
Harshvardhan had said, ‘If something is negative, it is also positive. The next day I met Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray. When he saw the wound on my hand, he said that now this wound is a boon for you. Now learn a lesson from this, start greeting everyone by joining hands instead of moving hands. To a large extent, I have accepted this in my life.
#Amitabh #Bachchan #Harshvardhan #Navathe #KBC #KBC #millionaire #Harshvardhan #Navathe #attacked #blade
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.