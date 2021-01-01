Amitabh Bachchan Harshvardhan Navathe KBC: When KBC first millionaire Harshvardhan Navathe was attacked with a blade

The new season of Kaun Banega Crorepati is starting from Monday. It is the oldest and most popular show in the country and its fan following has not diminished even today. It is directed by Amitabh Bachchan.

This is the show that gave a new lease of life to Amitabh. After recovering from a difficult phase in his career, the show took over and won the hearts of the people again. The first season of the show came out in 2000 and later Harshvardhan Navathe became a millionaire. He told the story during an interview when he was attacked by someone in the crowd.



Harshvardhan won one crore

Harshvardhan, the first contestant to win Rs 1 crore in KBC, had said that he became popular overnight after becoming a millionaire. The show had a huge craze at the time and they won a huge amount. He was part of several interviews and was surrounded by crowds. According to Harshvardhan, there was a huge crowd at one of the events and his friends had to stand like bodyguards.

The man struck with a blade

Harshvardhan further said, ‘There was such a big crowd that I got stuck in it and my friends could not meet me. I was looking for them. Everyone wanted to shake my hand and move their hand. I was shaking hands with many people. This time I noticed that my hand was sticky, my hand was bleeding. I was scared because someone had scratched my palm with a blade. Bleeding from the cut of the blade continues but the feeling comes after a while. Such incidents have happened in my case but most of the positive things have happened and people have got a lot of love.



When Harshvardhan met Balasaheb Thackeray

Harshvardhan had said, ‘If something is negative, it is also positive. The next day I met Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray. When he saw the wound on my hand, he said that now this wound is a boon for you. Now learn a lesson from this, start greeting everyone by joining hands instead of moving hands. To a large extent, I have accepted this in my life.

