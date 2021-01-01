Amitabh Bachchan in KBC13: Who will become a millionaire Amitabh Bachchan struggles to pronounce mucormicosis in KBC13

Amitabh Bachchan, the host of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’, was seen uttering the word ‘mucomycosis’ in a recent episode of the show. Amitabh appears several times to practice the proper use of the word ‘mucomycosis’. When Amitabh could not utter these words, he said – I will get sick in this case. Actually, there was a question in a recent episode of the show. By what name is mucomycosis known?

Which disease is also known as mucomycosis?

The question was, by what name is the disease ‘mucomycosis’ known? The correct answer was ‘black fungus’. But Amitabh Bachchan could not utter the word ‘mucomycosis’. Amitabh also practiced many times to get the word right. Later, again Amitabh Bachchan took aim and said – you can get sick when you say this word.

Himani Bundela became the first millionaire of KBC13

Amitabh Bachchan’s show ‘KBC 13’ has been rebroadcast. The 13th season of the show premiered on August 23. Amitabh Bachchan has been the face of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ since 2000. Himani Bundela has become the first millionaire of the 13th season of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’. In the promo video of the show, Himani Bundela answered the 16th question. Then there was the chance to win 7 crores. Asking the last question, Amitabh Bachchan said to Himani, “I’m afraid, if it’s wrong, Himani says it, but Mann says the answer is right or wrong.”

