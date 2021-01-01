Amitabh Bachchan: Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 Amitabh Bachchan Audition Deepika Padukone recreates a pinch of vermilion scene

In ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’ season 13, world leading cricketers Virender Sehwag and Sourav Ganguly came to play a game show on Friday, September 3. Now Deepika Padukone and Farah Khan will be seen in the upcoming episode of the game show. On Friday, Deepika Padukone and Farah Khan will be seen sitting on the hot seat of ‘KBC’. Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan with Deepika Padukone will be seen recreating the scene of Om Shanti Om’s famous dialogue ‘Ek Chutki Sindoor’.



Now a new promo of the show has been shared in which Amitabh Bachchan tells Farah Khan that you have not cast me in your film. After listening to Amitabh Bachchan, Farah Khan says, Sir, you are everyone’s dream. Then Amitabh tells the truth – you tell the truth. On this Farah says, Sir, let’s audition now. Then Farah Khan asks Amitabh to show the dialogue of ‘Ek Chutki Sindoor’ and show the famous dialogue of ‘Om Shanti Om’. Amitabh also starts giving auditions in his own style. The first take is not right, in such a situation Deepika tells them by scene.

The channel has shared a promo video from its social media account. Sharing the video, he wrote in the caption, ‘Farah is auditioning AB Saran with Deepika Padukone. Will they pass this audition?

The episode of Deepika and Farah Khan will air on September 10. Fans of Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Farah Khan are looking very excited after watching the promo.