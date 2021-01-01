Amitabh Bachchan: Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 Amitabh Bachchan Audition Deepika Padukone recreates a pinch of vermilion scene
Now a new promo of the show has been shared in which Amitabh Bachchan tells Farah Khan that you have not cast me in your film. After listening to Amitabh Bachchan, Farah Khan says, Sir, you are everyone’s dream. Then Amitabh tells the truth – you tell the truth. On this Farah says, Sir, let’s audition now. Then Farah Khan asks Amitabh to show the dialogue of ‘Ek Chutki Sindoor’ and show the famous dialogue of ‘Om Shanti Om’. Amitabh also starts giving auditions in his own style. The first take is not right, in such a situation Deepika tells them by scene.
The channel has shared a promo video from its social media account. Sharing the video, he wrote in the caption, ‘Farah is auditioning AB Saran with Deepika Padukone. Will they pass this audition?
The episode of Deepika and Farah Khan will air on September 10. Fans of Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Farah Khan are looking very excited after watching the promo.
