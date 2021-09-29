amitabh bachchan kbc 13: KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan asked the contestant- will you go on a date with me? – Watch the video Amitabh Bachchan asked the contestant to go out on a date in KBC13
A promo of Amitabh Bachchan’s game show KBC 13 has surfaced in which he suddenly talks to a contestant and asks him to go on a date.
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Dnyanraj became the first contestant of KBC 13, find out the journey from scientific advisor to Modi’s hot seat
Subscribe
#amitabh #bachchan #kbc #KBC #Amitabh #Bachchan #asked #contestant #date #Watch #video #Amitabh #Bachchan #asked #contestant #date #KBC13
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.