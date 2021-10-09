Amitabh Bachchan leases to SBI: Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have leased their property to SBI and are taking large sums of money:

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have rented out their property in Juhu, from which they will earn a lot of money every month. The Bachchan family has reportedly leased the ground floor of their Juhu bungalow to Ammu and Vats State Bank of India. The house, which has been leased to Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan for 15 years, will fetch a lot of money.

Real estate analytics and research company Zapkey.com has found documents of a 15-year agreement between the Bachchan family and State Bank, which states that the actor is currently taking a rent of Rs 18.9 lakh per month from the bank.



However, the report also said that his rent would increase after 5 years, after which he would get Rs 23.6 lakh per month for the next five years and then after 10 years the Bachchan family would get Rs 29.5 lakh for the next five years. Monthly rent Rs.

According to reports, the actor has signed the deal with the bank on September 28, 2021. Both these bungalows of Amitabh are in front of Jalsa, where his family currently lives. According to these documents, part of the property that has been abandoned is spread over 3,150 square feet.

According to the document, the next 12 months’ rent has been paid to the actor, which is Rs 2.26 crore. However, no response has been received from SBI and Amitabh or Abhishek regarding the deal. It is learned that the site was earlier allotted to Citibank.