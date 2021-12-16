Amitabh Bachchan Lies To Jaya Bachchan Everyday Big B Reveals Himself On Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 Video Viral

Amitabh Bachchan revealed on the sets of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’ that he lies to Jaya Bachchan every day. Gajraj Rao laughed hearing him.

Sony TV’s banging show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ is making a lot of noise these days. Like every Friday in this show of Amitabh Bachchan, this Friday too is going to be a gathering of stars. Actresses Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao will be seen as guests in the show, who apart from playing games with Amitabh Bachchan will also ask him many questions and answers. Many videos of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ related to him are also becoming fiercely viral on social media. In one of his videos, Amitabh Bachchan himself was seen confessing that he lies to Jaya Bachchan every day.

In the viral video of the show, actress Neena Gupta tells Amitabh Bachchan that I should also ask you some things, which you will tell the truth. To this, Amitabh Bachchan answers yes and says, “Yeh toh humara test ho gaya.” In such a situation, Neena Gupta asks Big B, which has been your most challenging role so far?

Responding to Neena Gupta, Amitabh Bachchan said, “Every film is a challenge for me.” Neena Gupta asks him the next question, “What excuse do you make if you have to say no to a film?” On his talk, Big B said, “The film meets to right.” Both the actors could not stop laughing after listening to Amitabh Bachchan.

On the other hand, Neena Gupta asked the next question to the Bollywood megastar, “Have you ever lied to your partner to avoid anything?” Responding to him, Big B said, “Ours is such that we have to lie everyday.” Hearing his answer, where Neena Gupta starts shaking her head, Gajraj Rao clapped and started laughing.

Let us inform that earlier Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Bachchan and granddaughter Navya Nanda also came on KBC. At the same time, Jaya Bachchan was also associated with the show through video call. On the show, he complained about Big B saying that he has not one but five phones. But even after this he does not pick up a single phone call.