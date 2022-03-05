Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan made fun of Shahrukh Khan’s height, then King Khan gave such an answer

11 hours ago
Add Comment
by admin
Amitabh Bachchan made fun of Shahrukh Khan’s height, then King Khan gave such an answer
Written by admin
Amitabh Bachchan made fun of Shahrukh Khan’s height, then King Khan gave such an answer

Amitabh Bachchan made fun of Shahrukh Khan’s height, then King Khan gave such an answer

Amitabh Bachchan made fun of Shahrukh Khan’s height, then King Khan gave such an answer

When Amitabh Bachchan made fun of Shahrukh Khan’s length in the show, Shah Rukh Khan without delay also told his wife to be taller than his wife.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan both dominate their style and personal life. Both are known for their quick reactions. One such old video has surfaced on social media which is becoming very viral.

The video is from the year 2005. When Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan went to attend filmmaker Karan Johar’s show Koffee with Karan. Both had a lot of fun throughout the show but there is a clip in which King Khan and the megastar are seen pulling each other up.

In the video you can see that Karan Johar, the host of the show, asks Amitabh Bachchan what is that one thing that you have but Shahrukh doesn’t. In response, Amitabh says length.

After this the same question was asked to Shahrukh Khan, then Shahrukh Khan also did not let the opportunity to take a pinch of Amitabh Bachchan slip out of his hand. What is one thing that you have but Amitabh does not have. In response to this question, Shah Rukh Khan says, “A long wife, I think.”

Please tell that Amitabh Bachchan’s wife Jaya Bachchan is much smaller than him. This thing has also been highlighted in the film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, in which Shahrukh became his son.

This wit of Shahrukh Khan is being well-liked and after years this video of him has started going viral once again. Let us tell you that Shahrukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan have appeared together in many films including ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ and ‘Mohabbatein’.

READ Also  Apple HomePod and HomePod mini can’t play lossless Apple Music, either

On the work front, Bollywood’s Shahenshah’s film Jhund has been released, while Brahmastra, The Intern and Goodbye will also be released soon. Apart from this, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in the film Zero in 2018. After this, now he will be seen in Pathan. At the same time, he will also announce something else soon.


#Amitabh #Bachchan #fun #Shahrukh #Khans #height #King #Khan #gave #answer

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Bob Fosse's wife, Gwen Verdon, gets him due this fall

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment