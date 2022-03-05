Amitabh Bachchan made fun of Shahrukh Khan’s height, then King Khan gave such an answer

When Amitabh Bachchan made fun of Shahrukh Khan’s length in the show, Shah Rukh Khan without delay also told his wife to be taller than his wife.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan both dominate their style and personal life. Both are known for their quick reactions. One such old video has surfaced on social media which is becoming very viral.

The video is from the year 2005. When Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan went to attend filmmaker Karan Johar’s show Koffee with Karan. Both had a lot of fun throughout the show but there is a clip in which King Khan and the megastar are seen pulling each other up.

In the video you can see that Karan Johar, the host of the show, asks Amitabh Bachchan what is that one thing that you have but Shahrukh doesn’t. In response, Amitabh says length.

After this the same question was asked to Shahrukh Khan, then Shahrukh Khan also did not let the opportunity to take a pinch of Amitabh Bachchan slip out of his hand. What is one thing that you have but Amitabh does not have. In response to this question, Shah Rukh Khan says, “A long wife, I think.”

Please tell that Amitabh Bachchan’s wife Jaya Bachchan is much smaller than him. This thing has also been highlighted in the film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, in which Shahrukh became his son.

This wit of Shahrukh Khan is being well-liked and after years this video of him has started going viral once again. Let us tell you that Shahrukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan have appeared together in many films including ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ and ‘Mohabbatein’.

On the work front, Bollywood’s Shahenshah’s film Jhund has been released, while Brahmastra, The Intern and Goodbye will also be released soon. Apart from this, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in the film Zero in 2018. After this, now he will be seen in Pathan. At the same time, he will also announce something else soon.