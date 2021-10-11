Amitabh Bachchan misrepresented his age in a birthday post, commented daughter Shweta

India’s megastar and emperor (Amitabh Bachchan) is celebrating his 79th birthday on October 11, 2021. Amitabh is very active on social media. He often makes mistakes in his tweets. After mistyping the number of tweets, now Amitabh has mistyped his birthday number. When this happened, his daughter () told her father’s mistake on social media. In fact, Amitabh tweeted a photo of himself on his birthday and wrote, ‘Going back to the’ 80s. When the text after sixty (60), when lassi after eighty (80) !!! Understanding idioms is also an understanding !! Commenting on this, Shweta Bachchan wrote “wrote” and reminded her father that she has rewritten her age by one year. On the occasion of Amitabh Bachchan’s birthday, his fans and people of Bollywood are congratulating him a lot. Speaking of the work front, Amitabh was last seen in the film ‘Faces’. Now many of his films are going to be screened. These films include ‘Zhund’ and ‘Mede’. Amitabh will also be seen in ‘Brahmastra’ with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Apart from this, Amitabh will be seen in ‘The Intern’ with Deepika Padukone. He is currently shooting for his next film ‘Good Bye’ in which Rashmika Mandana and Nina Gupta will be seen with him.