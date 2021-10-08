amitabh bachchan photographer is ranbir kapoor unrecognizable unseen photo | Will only real fans recognize Amitabh Bachchan’s personal photographer? The actor is very fond of

New Delhi: In this era of social media, pictures become viral as soon as they come. These days a picture is going viral, after seeing which people are getting a little confused. This picture of Amitabh Bachchan is being discussed a lot. The discussion is not happening about Amitabh Bachchan, but about the photographer taking the picture of Amitabh Bachchan. After seeing the photo, people want to know who is the photographer of Amitabh Bachchan seen in the picture?

Discussion about Amitaf Bachchan’s photographer

Actually, this picture is from the set of the film ‘Brahmastra’. Where Amitabh Bachchan is seen walking towards the set with the script in hand. He is wearing a track suit. Also he has put on a hat. In this picture of Amitabh Bachchan, the photographer who clicked his photo is also seen. The photographer can be seen capturing the photo in his mobile phone. The man seen from behind is wearing a checkered shirt. It is very difficult to recognize by looking at the photo. You must also be thinking that who is this after all? So in this way we are going to clear your confusion.

Real fans also got eaten

The person who clicked the picture of Amitabh Bachchan is none other than his co-star and Bollywood’s chocolate boy Ranbir Kapoor. Ranbir is seen clicking Big B’s picture in his mobile phone. This picture has been taken by someone during the shooting of the film ‘Brahmastra’. People are guessing after seeing the picture. Many people have taken the name of Ranbir Kapoor, guessing it right. His fans are recognizing him from behind without even seeing his face.

Photographer with Amitaf will be seen in ‘Brahmastra’

Let us tell you, Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor will be seen working together in the film ‘Brahmastra’. Along with both, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and South’s superstar Nagarjuna are going to be seen in the lead roles in the film. The shooting of the film has been completed. The film can be released soon. Along with this, all the stars of this film are also working on different projects. By the way, let us tell you that Ranbir Kapoor has not been seen on screen for a long time.

