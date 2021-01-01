Amitabh Bachchan Post on Hindi Day: Hindi Diva 2021 Amitabh Bachchan shared a beautiful post on this special day
Sharing this post, Amitabh wrote, ‘Happy Hindi Day. A dear friend of ours sent me this essay which was sent to him by a friend and I thought it was a wonderful mention, let me send it to you. ‘
Here are some lines written in this post, which have the power to put a smile on your face as you read. Some of the lines in the post are, ‘Life is lived in Hindi in our house. Mother used to chop onion in Hindi. Tupat floating chillies were also fried in Hindi in small billets. Where water flowed in Hindi, fish also used to swim in Hindi. Surat used to grow in Hindi and was easily molded in Hindi. These were the days when in common parlance it was called Kinkatarvivimudha in Hindi. I have lived my whole life in Hindi and the rest of my life will live only in Hindi. The bird I made on the wall in Hindi will fly away one day. My Hindi will remain from H to H and A to Infinity. ‘
Amitabh not only speaks good Hindi but also writes wonderful poems and verses. Amitabh often shares such posts with fans.
