Amitabh Bachchan Post on Hindi Day: Hindi Diva 2021 Amitabh Bachchan shared a beautiful post on this special day

On the occasion of Hindi Day 2021 on 14th September, Amitabh Bachchan has made a wonderful post today. The words written in this post touched the heart of Amitabh, who has a good command of the Hindi language, that he could not stop himself from sharing it.

Amitabh was born in the house of the great Hindi poet and writer Harivansh Rai Bachchan and this is the reason why this quality of his father can be seen in his tone. Whether in real life or his on-screen role or entertaining the audience on ‘KBC’, Amitabh brings everyone closer to him with his unique way of speaking.





Sharing this post, Amitabh wrote, ‘Happy Hindi Day. A dear friend of ours sent me this essay which was sent to him by a friend and I thought it was a wonderful mention, let me send it to you. ‘

Here are some lines written in this post, which have the power to put a smile on your face as you read. Some of the lines in the post are, ‘Life is lived in Hindi in our house. Mother used to chop onion in Hindi. Tupat floating chillies were also fried in Hindi in small billets. Where water flowed in Hindi, fish also used to swim in Hindi. Surat used to grow in Hindi and was easily molded in Hindi. These were the days when in common parlance it was called Kinkatarvivimudha in Hindi. I have lived my whole life in Hindi and the rest of my life will live only in Hindi. The bird I made on the wall in Hindi will fly away one day. My Hindi will remain from H to H and A to Infinity. ‘

Amitabh not only speaks good Hindi but also writes wonderful poems and verses. Amitabh often shares such posts with fans.