Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia’s ‘Brahmastra’ poster released

The poster of the film ‘Brahmastra’ starring Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna, Mouni Rai has been released. Giving information about this on Instagram, Amitabh Bachchan said that our journey of sharing ‘Brahmastra’ with the world has finally begun. This superhero film was being made a film for the last three years. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the special effects work took a long time. Ayan worked on the script for six years. Apart from this, Amitabh Bachchan is currently shooting for Deepika and Prabhas’s Nag Ashwin directorial at Ramojirao Filmcity in Hyderabad.

Taapsee Pannu’s ‘Loop Lapeta’ to release on Netflix

Sony Pictures Films India’s film ‘Loop Lapeta’ starring Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin will be released on OTT platform Netflix instead of theatres. Akash Bhatia, who is directing his debut film, says his film will be seen across the world through the OTT platform. ‘Loop Lapeta’ is a remake of Hollywood film ‘Run Lola Run’. The film is produced by Ellipsis Entertainment and Aayush Maheshwari in association with Sony Pictures Film India.

Preparations begin for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Hira Mandi’

After ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, preparations have started for the filming of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s new film ‘Heera Mandi’. The set is being erected for the film. ‘Hira Mandi’ is being built on the backdrop of the pre-independence Heera Mandi area of ​​Lahore. In Mumbai itself, the work of preparing the set of Heera Mandi has started. It is believed that the shooting of ‘Hira Mandi’ can start within two months. For the past several years, the story of ‘Heera Mandi’ is with Bhansali, which has been written by Moin Baig. The film stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari in lead roles. The selection of the cast of the film is still going on.