Amitabh Bachchan reached Dharmendra’s house after not getting work in the film, started requesting the director for recommendation

Amitabh Bachchan had told that he had reached Dharmendra with a request to recommend him and he got the shoal only on his request.

The megastar of the century, Amitabh Bachchan has worked in many hit films, but his career did not start anything special because many of his films were flopped continuously. The most superhit film in Amitabh’s career was proved to be – Sholay. In this film, Amitabh was named by Dharmendra in front of director Ramesh Sippy. Amitabh himself has mentioned this in many places. Once he even told the whole story behind it.

Amitabh Bachchan had told, ‘I had worked with Salim-Javed sahab in ‘Zanjeer’. That film was released recently. I loved it when he told me the story of Sholay. He went and did a little lobbying for me. Director Ramesh Sippy ji was not very much aware of my work. He showed my film to Ramesh ji. After that he thought that it is okay, I will take it. In between I felt that if Ramesh ji should take me in the film or not, then I reached Dharam ji’s house.

Amitabh further says, ‘I told him that I want to work in the film and if you recommend me then I will also like it. When I first heard the story of the film, I wanted to do the role of Gabbar. Everyone wanted me to play the same character. But later Ramesh Sippy sahab said that no, you don’t have to play Gabbar. You will be given another character. When Amjad Khan sahib reached the set for the first time, I loved it. Many people said that his voice was not good, but it is not so.

People surrounded Dharmendra-Amitabh: Amitabh Bachchan shared an anecdote related to the film in an episode of ‘KBC’. Amitabh had told, ‘I and Dharam ji were once going to the sets in a car for the shooting of the film. Then the car broke down in the middle and we were surrounded by about 3-4 thousand people because Dharam ji was a very big star at that time. When I got scared, he said that there is no need to be afraid. Sit with me and I will take you with me. After that we took the auto and reached the sets of Sholay.