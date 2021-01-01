Amitabh Bachchan replaces bodyguard Jitendra: Amitabh Bachchan replaces bodyguard Jitendra Shinde on a multi-crore inquiry report

Recently, it was reported that actor Amitabh Bachchan’s bodyguard Jitendra Shinde gets Rs 1.5 crore (Amitabh Bachchan bodyguard salary) every year. Soon the news spread like wildfire and now Jitendra has been replaced. Jitendra Shinde is now being investigated in this case.

Jitendra Shinde is a head constable in the Mumbai Police and has been Amitabh Bachchan’s bodyguard since 2015. Since Amitabh Bachchan has got X category security, he always has two constables with him. According to Mumbai Police, a police officer cannot be deployed anywhere for more than 5 years. In addition, as a rule, earning money from any other source is prohibited.



According to reports, Jitendra Shinde told police officials that he has his own security agency, through which he protects celebrities. This security agency is in his wife’s name and she runs it. Jitendra Shinde also said that he does not get any salary from Amitabh Bachchan.



Police are now investigating where Jitendra Shinde is earning from. It is also being investigated whether Shinde had informed the police officers about his annual salary and assets. Was he earning from any other source? Jitendra Shinde has now been transferred to the South Mumbai Police Station following reports that he has made billions a year.

