Amitabh Bachchan replaces bodyguard Jitendra: Amitabh Bachchan replaces bodyguard Jitendra Shinde on a multi-crore inquiry report

According to reports, Jitendra Shinde told police officials that he has his own security agency, through which he protects celebrities. This security agency is in his wife’s name and she runs it. Jitendra Shinde also said that he does not get any salary from Amitabh Bachchan.
Police are now investigating where Jitendra Shinde is earning from. It is also being investigated whether Shinde had informed the police officers about his annual salary and assets. Was he earning from any other source? Jitendra Shinde has now been transferred to the South Mumbai Police Station following reports that he has made billions a year.
