Amitabh Bachchan Reveals He Is Dealing With Domestic Covid Situation Sonu Nigam And His Family Also Covid 19 Positive

Amitabh Bachchan has recently told from the social media handle that he is trying to deal with the situation like Corona at home.

Once again the corona virus has knocked at the house of Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Big B informed in a post that he is taking a break from social media for some time to deal with the situation of Corona at home. However, he did not say who is infected with the virus. Let us tell you that during the first wave of Corona in the year 2020, Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya and granddaughter Aaradhya Corona got infected.

Amitabh Bachchan wrote in his blog about the corona virus, “Dealing with domestic Kovid-19 situations.” Promising his fans, he wrote, “Join you all later.” Commenting on this post of Amitabh Bachchan, his fans advised him to take care of himself. One user wrote, “Take care of yourself.”

While apologizing to Amitabh Bachchan, another user wrote, “Dear Amit ji, sorry to hear this. It doesn’t seem like this pandemic will end. Very frightening situation. Kindly take care of yourself. I hope the matter will not become too serious. My love and prayers are with you.” Let us inform that along with Amitabh Bachchan, Sonu Nigam and his family members were also found to be Corona positive.

Sonu Nigam revealed this through his Instagram post. He wrote, “I have tested COVID-positive. Wishing my family a very Happy New Year 2022.” Sonu Nigam also shared a video on Instagram, in which he told that along with him his son Nivan, wife Madhurima have also been found to be Corona positive.

Sonu Nigam told in his video, “I am currently in Dubai. I came to India to perform in Bhuvneshwar and shoot for Super Singer Season 3. I got my test done which came out positive. I took rest, but even after that I was found positive. I guess people have to live with it. I am definitely covid positive, but not dying. My throat is fine too, but I feel bad for the people who got in trouble because of me.”