Amitabh Bachchan saved S Hussain Zaidi when he kidnapped in Iraq

After the ouster of Saddam Hussein in 2003, crime reporter S. Hussain Zaidi had reached Iraq to cover the whole matter. Then he was kidnapped by some armed men in Baghdad.

The fear of Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein, one of the world’s most barbaric dictators, was such that even America, called a superpower, used to tremble. However, in 2003, he could not withstand the US-UK attack and had to go underground. Amidst the ongoing conflict in Iraq, S Hussain Zaidi, a well-known writer and crime reporter of India, had reached Iraq but he was kidnapped in Baghdad.

In fact, in 2003, the US and Britain accused Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein of collecting biological weapons. Rejecting these allegations, Saddam Hussein denied. A few days later, the combined forces of America and Britain attacked Iraq and ousted Saddam Hussein from power. The struggle was so fierce that Saddam Hussein had to go underground.

In the same year, Mumbai’s crime reporter S. Hussain Zaidi had reached Iraq to cover this whole matter. Zaidi wanted to talk to Saddam or his close friends after being ousted from power so that some news would come out. Meanwhile, Zaidi was kidnapped by some armed men in Baghdad, Iraq.

Zaidi says that I was blindfolded and he took me to some unknown-secluded area. When the kidnappers opened my blindfold, there were many people there. A clean-shaven man stood among the tall stature and long-haired kidnappers. He asked me in broken English and Arabic, did you come from Pakistan? I replied – No, I am from India, I am Hindi.

Zaidi said that during this time I was worried that only then the person asked something in Arabic which I could not understand. Then he asked in Arabic mix English do you know Ameesha Bakkan? On this Zaidi said that yes, I know Amisha Patel. After this he scolded me a lot in Arabic language and said that you do not know Ameesha Bakkan? He then went inside the room angrily and took out a poster from the locker.

In front of me the kidnapper opened the poster which was from Amitabh Bachchan’s film Shakti. Then I told him that I knew him. After this he got a note written on a paper and said that whenever he comes to Mumbai, I will have to introduce him to Amitabh Bachchan! Then I too immediately gave my consent to save my life.

It should be noted that S. Hussein Zaidi himself shared the story of his kidnapping in Iraq in a 2015 interview. Hussain Zaidi covered the crime world in Mumbai for a long time in his journalistic career. Along with this, he has also written many interesting and famous books related to Mafiaraj and Mumbai Underworld.