Amitabh Bachchan seen at Lilavati Hospital: Amitabh Bachchan looked healthy outside the hospital and was accompanied by his daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda.
Amitabh Bachchan goes to the hospital for his regular check-ups and keeps the fans informed about it through social media. No reason was given for going to the hospital at this time. It is speculated that Amitabh Bachchan may have gone to the hospital for a check-up or for vaccination. Currently both men were wearing masks.
It is said that Amitabh Bachchan’s visit to the hospital may have been due to his son Abhishek Bachchan. In fact, a picture of Abhishek Bachchan with a fractured arm surfaced recently. Whatever the reason for Amitabh Bachchan coming to the hospital, fans are wishing him well.
Speaking of the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen on director Sujit Sarkar’s Ayushman Khurana in ‘Gulabo Sitabo’, which was released on OTT platforms. Also, now Amitabh Bachchan has films like ‘Chehre’, ‘Zhund’, ‘Mede’ and ‘Brahmastra’ in the pipeline. In addition, Big B will be seen hosting season 13 of ‘KBC’ from August 23.
