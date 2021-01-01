Amitabh Bachchan seen at Lilavati Hospital: Amitabh Bachchan looked healthy outside the hospital and was accompanied by his daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda.

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan has huge fans and his fans worship his favorite actor like a god. Meanwhile, fans were alarmed when Amitabh Bachchan was spotted outside Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital on Sunday evening. However, he looked healthy and was accompanied by his daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda.

Some photos of Amitabh Bachchan have surfaced on social media. In these pictures, he is seen with his daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda outside Lilavati Hospital in Bandra, Mumbai. He and Shweta got in the car and went inside the hospital. However, no information has come to light as to why Amitabh Bachchan went to the hospital.



Amitabh-Shweta

Amitabh Bachchan goes to the hospital for his regular check-ups and keeps the fans informed about it through social media. No reason was given for going to the hospital at this time. It is speculated that Amitabh Bachchan may have gone to the hospital for a check-up or for vaccination. Currently both men were wearing masks.

Amitabh Bachchan

It is said that Amitabh Bachchan’s visit to the hospital may have been due to his son Abhishek Bachchan. In fact, a picture of Abhishek Bachchan with a fractured arm surfaced recently. Whatever the reason for Amitabh Bachchan coming to the hospital, fans are wishing him well.

Amitabh Bachchan

Speaking of the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen on director Sujit Sarkar’s Ayushman Khurana in ‘Gulabo Sitabo’, which was released on OTT platforms. Also, now Amitabh Bachchan has films like ‘Chehre’, ‘Zhund’, ‘Mede’ and ‘Brahmastra’ in the pipeline. In addition, Big B will be seen hosting season 13 of ‘KBC’ from August 23.

