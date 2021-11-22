Amitabh Bachchan sent legal notice to this pan masala brand, gave such a warning! Amitabh Bachchan sent legal notice to this pan masala brand

Entertainment

33 seconds ago
Amitabh Bachchan had announced some time ago that he is ending his contract with a famous pan masala brand. But at this time a news is coming out about him that he has sent a legal notice to the Pan Masala brand. The reason behind this is that the advertisement of this pan masala brand still comes on TV with Amitabh Bachchan. They allege that it is illegal under the law to air commercial advertisements even after the expiry of the contract.

The megastar had announced on his 79th birthday that he was terminating his association with the brand Pan Masala. Ending this, Big B had referred to the request of a national anti-tobacco organization and said that ..

They were not aware that the advertisement came under surrogate advertisement. After this, Amitabh Bachchan was praised a lot and fans say that this is the right step.

It is reported that by sending a notice on behalf of Amitabh Bachchan, the owner of Paan Pasala Company has been asked to stop his advertisement immediately. According to a report in ETimes, “It has been learned from Mr. Bachchan’s office that a legal notice has been sent to Kamala Pasand.

To immediately stop airing of TV commercials with Mr. Bachchan… the same is seen to continue airing more TV commercials.” On the workfront, Amitabh Bachchan is busy with a slew of great films including Mayday.

Bollywood Superstar Amitabh Bachchan sent legal notice to this pan masala brand, gave such a warning! Read the details.

Monday, November 22, 2021, 17:35 [IST]

