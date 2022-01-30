Amitabh Bachchan shared great photo on Republic Day Kapil Sharmas comment on it

Amitabh Bachchan recently shared his photo congratulating the Republic Day. In the photo shared by him, it can be seen that he has painted his beard in the color of the tricolor.

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan is seen very active on social media. Amitabh is often seen sharing his photos and videos with fans. Sometimes he shares his latest photo and sometimes while refreshing his old memories. He is also seen wishing his fans on every festival. At the same time, how can they stay behind on the occasion of Republic Day today. He has shared a great photo of himself congratulating his fans on Republic Day.

Amitabh Bachchan has shared this photo of himself on his Instagram handle. It can be seen in this photo that his beard is painted in color like the tricolor. With this photo of him, he is congratulating everyone on the 73rd Republic Day. This special style of Amitabh Bachchan is being liked by his fans very much.

Sharing this photo of himself, Amitabh Bachchan wrote in the caption ‘Many many wishes on Republic Day’. This photo of him is becoming fiercely viral on social media. Many people are praising this photo of him, while many people are criticizing him. At the same time, famous comedian Kapil Sharma has also made a funny comment after seeing this photo of him. Kapil has written ‘Hahahaha’ on Amitabh’s photo.

On the other hand, many people have criticized Amitabh Bachchan for his beard of tricolor colour. Meanwhile, a user has written ‘The flag on the beard is not right’. While the other has written ‘Kya Baat Hai Sir’.

Apart from this, Amitabh Bachchan has also shared a photo of him with the people who came to his house on the occasion of Republic Day. In this photo, he can be seen standing on a podium. Along with this, he is seen accepting the greetings by shaking hands to his fans.

Talking about the work of Amitabh Bachchan, he will soon be seen in Ajay Devgan’s directorial film Runway 34. Along with this, he is also working in Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra’, in which Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will also be seen. Apart from this, Amitabh Bachchan has many films like ‘Jhund’, ‘Good Bye’, ‘Butterfly’ in the pipeline.