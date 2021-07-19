Amitabh Bachchan Shared Throwback Photo On Instagram, Fans Called Him Sonu Sood |

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is very active on social media. Actors keep sharing photos for the entertainment of their fans every day. Recently, Amitabh (Amitabh Bachchan Photo) shared such a photo, which everyone was stunned to see.

Amitabh Bachchan often shares throwback photos and funny videos. Now once again he has refreshed the old memories and he is being compared with Sonu Sood. Actually, Big B shared an old black and white picture of himself on Instagram handle. This picture is from when he gave a look test for the 1971 Bollywood film ‘Reshma Aur Shera’.

Sharing the photo, Amitabh Bachchan gave the caption, ‘My look test for the film Reshma and Shera.. 1969.. I was actually selected!!’ Along with this, he also made two laughing emoji. As soon as the superstar shared the post, fans and celebs started praising him. One user said that you look exactly like Sonu Sood.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan has completed the shooting of ‘Goodbye’ in which he will be seen sharing screen space with Neena Gupta and Rashmika Mandanna for the first time. Apart from this, Big B (Amitabh Bachchan Upcoming Projects) is a part of films like ‘Chehre’, ‘Jhund’, ‘Brahmastra’.

