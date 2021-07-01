Amitabh Bachchan Shares Funny Meme of Monalisa Says No One Should Be Left | Amitabh Bachchan shared a funny meme on vaccination, said – no one should be left

New Delhi: Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan is very active on social media. He has accounts on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and blogs, and every day he keeps sharing something for his fans. Amitabh Bachchan likes to joke and he keeps sharing some funny posts or videos every day.

Monalisa also got the vaccine?

In this sequence, he has recently posted a funny post on Instagram, after reading which the fans are seen bursting with laughter. Actually, in this post, the picture of Monalisa is shown getting the Kovid vaccine. It has been written in the post that no one should remain left.

Raise awareness by sharing memes

Sharing this meme, Amitabh Bachchan wrote in the caption – Do I need to say anything more.. No one should be left. Let us tell you that Amitabh Bachchan has been appealing many times regarding awareness and vaccination towards Kovid. Amitabh Bachchan himself and his son Abhishek also had Kovid, after which they were treated at Nanavati Hospital.

Amitabh will be seen in these films

Talking about the work front of Amitabh Bachchan, these days he is working on the film ‘Good Bye’. In the past, many of his films have been made ready but they have not been released. His films like Chehre, Jhund, Brahmastra, Butterfly and Mayday are in line for release.

