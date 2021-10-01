Amitabh Bachchan shares throwback photos: Big Bean shares old photos from his modeling days
Amitabh in the best costume
In the first photo, Amitabh is seen in formal black and classic attire, and in the second photo, he is seen carrying a duffle bag with multicolored trousers and a black T-shirt. Sharing this, he captioned it, ‘It would be nice to go back to that day but …’.
Different comments from people
As soon as Big Bean shared the post, there was a flood of comments from Bollywood celebrities and fans. Actor Rohit Roy wrote, ‘My life is focused on those days Amit ji .. My presence is the sum of those days.’ With this, Roy created a heart emoji.
