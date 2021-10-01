Amitabh Bachchan shares throwback photos: Big Bean shares old photos from his modeling days

Century megastar Amitabh Bachchan is very active on social media. He often shares more than one post. Now she has shared some old pictures from her modeling days.

Big Bean took fans to nostalgia when he shared these photos on Instagram. In this nostalgia trip post, the actor expressed a desire to go back to the old days. Amitabh looks very stylish in pictures.



Amitabh in the best costume

In the first photo, Amitabh is seen in formal black and classic attire, and in the second photo, he is seen carrying a duffle bag with multicolored trousers and a black T-shirt. Sharing this, he captioned it, ‘It would be nice to go back to that day but …’.



Different comments from people

As soon as Big Bean shared the post, there was a flood of comments from Bollywood celebrities and fans. Actor Rohit Roy wrote, ‘My life is focused on those days Amit ji .. My presence is the sum of those days.’ With this, Roy created a heart emoji.