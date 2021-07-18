Amitabh Bachchan Shares Throwback Pic from Look Test

New Delhi. Amitabh Bachchan, the megastar of the century, is very active on social media. Often he keeps sharing his old pictures, videos with fans. This time Amitabh Bachchan shared a picture from the look test of his film Reshma and Shera on social media. In this picture, Amitabh Bachchan is seen wearing a Rajasthani outfit. This post of Amitabh Bachchan is becoming increasingly viral on social media.

Amitabh Bachchan shared old picture

Amitabh Bachchan has posted this picture on his official Instagram. Wearing a turban on his head, curls in his ears, a light mustache and his eyes are worth seeing. Sharing this picture, Big B writes that my look test from the film Reshma Aur Shera … 1969 … I was selected. Big B has also created funny emoji with this post. This picture of Amitabh Bachchan is becoming increasingly viral. From celebs to fans, they are commenting a lot on this post of Big B by commenting fiercely.

Users told copy to Sonu Sood

One user wrote, ‘At first sight I felt like Sonu Sood.’ Another user wrote, ‘You look exactly like Sonu Sood.’ Another user wrote, ‘If someone does not look carefully, then only Sonu Sood will understand.’ People have commented on this post of Amitabh Bachchan in the name of Sonu Sood.

Excited to work with Neena Gupta and Rashmika Mandanna

Amitabh Bachchan has also completed the shooting of the film Goodboy. In the film, Amitabh Bachchan along with actress Neena Gupta and Rashmika Mandanna will be seen playing the lead roles. Amitabh Bachchan also shared the picture of the film’s Muhurta Puja on social media. While sharing the photo, Amitabh Bachchan said that ‘He is very excited about the new project.’

Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in many films

Amitabh Bachchan, who has turned 78, remains in the film industry even today. Many films of Amitabh Bachchan are going to be released in the year 2021. Talking about Amitabh Bachchan’s upcoming films, soon he will be seen in the films ‘Chehre’, ‘Jhund’, and ‘Brahmastra’.