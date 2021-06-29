Amitabh Bachchan Shooting Good Bye with this Little CoStar Shares Photo Pulling Ears | Amitabh Bachchan’s little co-star is very cute, the megastar posed for a picture by holding his ear

New Delhi: Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan is shooting for his upcoming film ‘Good Bye’ these days. Now the actor has shared a picture of one of his co-stars from this film. In the photo, Amitabh Bachchan is seen pulling the ears of his co-star. Now if you are wondering who is this co-star of Big B, then let us tell you that this artist is none other than a cute little dog.

Share photo with co-star

Amitabh Bachchan is seen holding the ears of this cute dog. The photo of Amitabh Bachchan and his beloved co-star is really cute and in the caption accompanying this picture, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, ‘My co-star… whatever it is, their ears Definitely stand up. Actress Gauhar Khan commented on this picture – This is super.

Will work with them in Good Bye

Talking about Amitabh Bachchan’s film Good Bye, in this film Amitabh Bachchan along with Rashmika Mandana, Neena Gupta, Shivin Narang and Stars like Sahil Mehta will be seen working. The film is being directed by Vikas Bahl and the shooting of this film has started from April 2 this year.

Will be seen in these films

Not many things are clear about the story of the film and its plot. It is known that many of Amitabh Bachchan’s films which are ready are yet to be released. Apart from Good Bye, Amitabh will soon be seen working in the films Mayday, Butterfly, Brahmastra, Jhund and Chehre.

