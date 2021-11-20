Amitabh Bachchan Shows Thenga To Rani Mukerji As She Demands Charity Money From Big B KBC 13 Video Viral

Rani Mukerji started asking Amitabh Bachchan for money on the sets of KBC, on which Big B gave her a push and asked her to play the game.

Bollywood’s famous actor Amitabh Bachchan’s show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ is making a lot of noise these days. On the previous day, Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi and actress Sharvari came to the show for the promotion of the film ‘Bunty Aur Babli’. During this, the actors not only played the KBC game with Amitabh Bachchan, but also had a lot of fun. On the show itself, Rani Mukerji started asking for money from Amitabh Bachchan, in response to which Amitabh Bachchan gave her a slap.

Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukerji’s video related to this is also becoming fiercely viral on social media. In the middle of the show, Saif Ali Khan told Amitabh Bachchan that Rani wants your help, to which Big B said, ‘What to do, stop the show and leave from here?’ On this the actress started asking him for money and said, “Just give us charity money, then we go from here.”

On this talk of Rani Mukerji, Amitabh Bachchan said, “Thega will give you, you will have to play.” The fun of Rani Mukerji with Amitabh Bachchan and the rest of the cast did not stop here. Big B also played a game ‘Pol Khol Ke Bol’ with him on the show, in which the cast had to raise their picture board on Amitabh Bachchan’s questions.

Amitabh Bachchan asked Saif and Rani Mukerji in the middle of the game, “Who forgets that person’s name while talking about someone?” In response, Rani Mukerji lifted her board and said, “Sometimes I even forget whether I have brushed in the morning or not.” Saif Ali Khan and Amitabh Bachchan were stunned by this.

Rani Mukherjee further added, “Though I am not talking about today.” To this Amitabh Bachchan said, “Thankfully social distance has to be maintained here, stay away from me.” Hearing these words of Big B, Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan could not control their laughter. Amitabh Bachchan also learned the Mumbai language from Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari on the sets of KBC.